Gov. Ducey behind plan to end Obamacare

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey has thrown his support behind the latest plan to kill the Affordable Care Act despite estimates showing it will cost the state billions in lost federal dollars.

In a brief statement Monday, the governor called the Graham-Cassidy bill “the best path forward to repeal and replace Obamacare.’’

The governor provided no details on why he supports the plan. Nor was he available for comment, having gone to Illinois for the Republican Governors Association conference.

But Ducey in what he did say suggested that the proposal to replace the federal program with block grants to each state meets his goal “to give states more flexibility and more options moving forward.’’

Potentially more significant, Ducey is acknowledging that the window to actually do something – and do it without Democrat votes – is closing rapidly.

The Senate rules which would allow approval on a simple majority self-destruct when the federal fiscal year ends Sept. 30. After that, it likely would need a filibuster-proof margin of 60 the clear the chamber in which there are only 52 Republicans.

What makes Ducey’s support significant is not the governor himself who has no vote on Capitol Hill.

Instead, it is his influence on John McCain, the state’s senior senator. And McCain, who refused to support earlier repeal-and-replace efforts, has said repeatedly that his backing for any plan is contingent on the views of his home-state governor.

But even that may not be enough.