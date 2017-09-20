Horoscope | September 20, 2017

Birthdays: Juan Pablo Montoya, 42; Kristen Johnston, 50; Gary Cole, 61; Sophia Loren, 83.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can’t force things if you want to avoid discord. Work toward the goals you know you can accomplish.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Work hard, play hard and enjoy the gift of life. Opportunity is within reach if you open your eyes and take advantage of what’s available.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for opportunities that will encourage you to get ahead. Form partnerships and try doing things differently and you will excel.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts and feelings with those you are closest to and you will find out where you stand and who is going to be by your side. Honesty coupled with well-thought-out solutions will put you in a good position.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let criticism slow you down. Instead, consider how you can use the information to benefit you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Gather pertinent information and pick and choose what works best for you. If you are detailed in what you do, you will succeed in making a point that will reverberate with those you wish to influence.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let your emotions take over. If you don’t like what’s going on around you, find an alternative solution that makes sense and will help restore balance and equality between yourself and those you are dealing with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your emotions will catch you off guard. It’s OK to share what’s on your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A little ray of sunshine will go a long way. Spread optimism and positive thoughts, but don’t lie or offer false hope.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of your personal business. Do what you can from home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you crave change, consider what will satisfy your desire and make it happen. Talking about what you want to do but not following through will leave you feeling dissatisfied.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A little soul-searching will help you redirect your energy into something meaningful. Being mindful of others will help you see your own situation with greater clarity.