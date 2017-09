Before the city spends money on razing Hotel Beale, maybe the demolition crew can practice their skill on the infamous eyesores called Pacos Tacos and Golden China, with weeds, and the boarded up Family Practice Counseling.

The idea of the front facade being saved should also be considered, sign included.

The sign says it all: “Hotel Beale – air cooled.”

Let’s save some of the past. It might be called history, good or bad.

Richard Rufo - Kingman