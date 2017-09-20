Obituary | Bettie Jeanne Icenogle

September 14, 2017 we lost a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Bettie Jeanne Icenogle was born on February 2, 1940, as Bettie Jeanne Long in Greeley, Colorado. She moved around as a child and grew into a beautiful young woman who attended Rosemead High School in Rosemead, California. She met William A. Icenogle in El Monte, California, and it was love at first sight. They were married August 26, 1957, and went on to have two children. Bettie and Bill ran a plastics business for years in California and when they retired they moved to Kingman, Arizona. Bettie took a job as a bus aide in Kingman where the kids knew her as “Ms. Bettie” and loved her very much.

August 26,, 2017 of this year Bettie and Bill celebrated their 60 years of marriage, they promised to love and cherish and they did so their entire lives.

Bettie Jeanne Icenogle went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2017. She is survived by her husband, her daughter and son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On September 23,, 2017, there will be a Celebration of Life to share memories of her and her love.