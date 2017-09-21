Click for HOME DELIVERY SPECIAL
7 bands highlight Sunday concert at Metcalfe Park

There will be a free GMO (Great Music Offerings) concert featuring seven bands at 11 a.m. Sunday at Metcalfe Park, corner of Grandview Avenue and Beale Street.

By Miner Staff

  • Originally Published: September 21, 2017 6:07 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Ramon Torres Productions is presenting a free GMO (Great Music Offerings) concert at 11 a.m. Sunday at Metcalfe Park, corner of Grandview Avenue and Beale Street.

    Featured bands, in order appearance, are Los Piso Mojado Boys, Trisch Cobb; Tracie Michelle, Elona Lorraine and Company, Stephanie Boop, The Riptides from Lake Havasu City and Lonesome Dick, who played the park this summer in the Sounds of Kingman concert series.

    It’s festival seating, so bring your lawn chairs and blankets and get to the park early.

    For more information, call 928-715-4301 or email chapoflex@outlook.com.

