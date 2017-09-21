Andy Devine Days Bring Community Together

The Mohave County Fair has just ended, but community get-togethers aren’t over. Kingman’s next big party starts Friday.

The Andy Devine Days Festival, formerly the Best of the West on Route 66 Fest, follows the same successful pattern as last year. UniSource Energy Vendor Row along both sides of Fourth Street will open 4 p.m. Friday with vendors offering food, art, and unique items until 6 p.m. Saturday. The Kingman Center for the Arts is hosting its first annual 6x6 Route 66 Art Show both days. The 6x6 canvases will be on display at The KCA Gallery at 208 E. Beale Street.

“They actually sold out of the 600 canvases they bought,” said Nick Bowers, co-chair of the festival.

Free fun zones scattered throughout the festival both days will include Interstate Group and TrailersPlus Mechanical Bull (open to all ages this year), Hualapai Mountain Resort Rock Climbing Wall, KRMC Euro Bungee Station (new this year), Discount Sign Monster water slides, an obstacle course and kids’ area. Free Fun Zone participants must sign waivers and wear a festival wristband, which along with festival information will be available at festival center inside Kingman Central Church on Fourth Street across from Wells Fargo.

“Last year we had long lines so we needed to add things,” said Josh Noble, Deputy Economic Development and Tourism Director

Downtown was packed for last year’s event, and Noble expects the same, if not more, this year.



“We think we had between 8,000 and 9,000 people for both days,” he said “About 65 percent locals, 20 percent regionals from Mohave County and 15 percent international.”

It was the travelers that took note.

“A lot of them just happened to be people who were staying here and happened to find out about it,” Noble said.

A free Friday night concert is featuring The Jonathan Lee Band, a West Coast band with a mix of country, rock, and a little bit of soul. The concert is family friendly and free to the public.

“This is Nashville quality music,” said Nick Bowers, festival co-chair.

“We’re really excited about the concert,” Noble added. “Jonathan graduated from Kingman High School, so this is just kind of a welcome home party for him.”

The Friday concert and the Festival Music Zone will be on Beale Street between Rickety Cricket Brewing and The Farmhouse. Those businesses are also sponsoring the music.

“We want to stress that this is a family friendly festival,” Noble said.

This year’s Tractor Supply Company Human Strength Tractor Pull Competition, which drew a large crowd last year, will pit five-person teams against each other pulling a four-ton, 1949 John Deere Model D for the quickest run time. The competition will be held on Beale Street between Floyd & Company Real Pit BBQ and Black Bridge Brewery. Spectating is free.

“Last year was a huge success for that tractor pull,” Noble said. “We’re shy teams and definitely need more.”

To get in on the tractor pull, contact Yvonne Cossio at the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department at 928-692-3111.

Vendors re-open at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The Tour of Kingman triathlon foot race will kick off at 9:30 a.m., with the first kilometer following the Andy Devine Days parade route.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and continues almost to noon.

Immediately following the parade, cars will line up on Beale Street for the Great West Customs Car Show. The kids can break out their Hot Wheels collection for the drag races that complement the car show.

The Miner’s Mineral Monument with a time capsule will be capped and dedicated following the parade at 1 p.m. The event is organized by the Boys and Girls Club and the monument is a replica of the monument that once stood in the intersection of Fourth Street until sometime in the 1940s. Kingman’s Historic Preservation Commission decided to rebuild it and place a time capsule inside to be opened in 2067.

Noble is optimistic about the festival’s success.

“I think this year is going to be bigger than last year,” he said.

For questions visit www.andydevinedaysfestival.com or contact Noble at 928-753-6106.

Andy Devine Days

Event & Activity Times:

Friday, Sept 22

12 pm - 8 pm: 6X6 Art Show @ Kingman Center for the Arts; 6X6 canvases for sale to raise funds for Beale Street Theater

4 pm - 9 pm: Festival Central @ Central Kingman Church

For Festival Information & Wristbands for the Free Events

4 pm - 11 pm: UniSource Energy Vendor Row

Arts, Crafts, & Food

5 pm - 10 pm: Free Fun Zone*

Interstate Group & Trailerplus Mechanical Bull

Hualapai Mountain Resort Rock Climbing Wall

KRMC Euro Bungee Station

Discount Sign Monster Water Slides

Obstacle Course & Kiddie Area

6 pm - 9 pm: Tractor Supply Co. Tractor Pull Competition

Human Strength Tractor Pull Competition with 5-person team registrations. Free spectator area.

7 pm: Free Live Street Concert @ Rickety Cricket Brewing & The Farmhouse. Free to the public. Featuring The Jonathan Lee Band. Food and drinks available for purchase at Rickety Cricket Brewing.

Saturday, Sept 23

8 am - 6 pm: UniSource Energy Vendor Row

Arts, Crafts, & Food

9 am - 5 pm: Festival Central @ Central Kingman Church

Information & Wristbands (located inside the Central Commercial Building)

9 am - 6 pm: 6X6 Art Show @ Kingman Center for the Arts; 6X6 canvases for sale to raise funds for Beale Street Theater

9:30 am: Tour de Kingman Triathlon Foot Race kicks off

Beale St from 1st to 5th, turns north to Oak St, returns west on Oak St

10 am - noon: Andy Devine Days Parade

Beale St from 1st to 5th, turns north to Oak St, returns west on Oak St

Noon - 6 pm: Free Fun Zone*

Interstate Group & Trailerplus Mechanical Bull

Hualapai Mountain Resort Rock Climbing Wall

KRMC Euro Bungee Station

Discount Sign Monster Water Slides

Obstacle Course & Kiddie Area

1 pm: Miner’s Mineral Monument Dedication

Located at the Historic Railroad Depot at 4th Street & Andy Devine Avenue

Noon - 6 pm Great West Customs Car Show; Staging 10am to noon at the City Hall (Spring & 4th streets), then cars will take 5th Street to the car show on Beale Street. $20 entry fee.

*Participants must sign a waiver (legal guardians sign waivers for minors) to obtain a free wristband for some activities. Waivers and wristbands will be available at the Festival Central inside the Central Commercial Building on Friday (4pm to 9pm) and Saturday (9am to 5pm).