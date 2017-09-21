Forest Service reopens Kendrick Mountain near Flagstaff

Kaibab and Coconino National Forests, in coordination with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, have lifted the area closure on and around Kendrick Mountain that was in place since the Boundary Fire in June.

Members of the public can now access the area, which had been closed because of unstable conditions caused by heavy monsoonal rains, but are advised to have heightened awareness about potential safety hazards and exercise increased vigilance regarding personal safety.

“Public safety was the driving factor in keeping the area closed for as long as we did,” said Kaibab National Forest Supervisor Heather Provencio. “It was important that we allow the landscape to stabilize during the immediate post-fire period and especially at the height of our monsoon season. We now believe it is appropriate to lift the closure, but that doesn’t mean that no hazards exist. It is important for people to always be aware of their surroundings when recreating in the forest, but it is especially important in areas recently impacted by wildfire.”

Forest managers want users to understand the potential risks in any area recently burned by wildfire, which include the following:

• storms resulting in flash flooding that could wash out roads, initiate debris flows, and entrap people at flooded stream courses;

• unsound burned trees (snags) that could fall or shed large limbs;

• eroded and very rough roads resulting in dangerous driving conditions;

• unstable terrain with potential for rolling debris (logs, rocks, boulders, etc.);

• burned out stump holes that could cause injury if stepped in;

• and, blowing dust on roads and hillsides.

– Information provided by U.S. Forest Service.