Horoscope | September 21, 2017

Birthdays: Jason Derulo, 28; Luke Wilson, 46; Faith Hill, 50; Bill Murray, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will have to be grounded if you want to avoid getting into situations. Look for opportunities that arise due to the hard work and dedication you put into your pursuits.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Business or personal trips will be enlightening. The information you gather and the people you encounter will encourage you to make changes.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Work with people you look up to and who have something to offer you in return. Getting ahead will be based on how well you recognize an opportunity when it comes along.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts, but be willing to accept the response you get in return. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and accepting and respecting others’ points of view will give you greater freedom.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Greater involvement in activities that include relatives or friends will lead to projects that you can work on as a team. Suggestions someone offers will change the way your choices.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stand your ground if someone tries to talk you into something expensive or unnecessary. The past will come back to haunt you if you are easily swayed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Choose your words wisely when dealing with partners who can make a difference. Arguing will not help you get your way, but usefriendly persuasion or offering an incentive will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be cautious when dealing with a fast talker. Get the lowdown before you agree to be involved in something you know little about.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Choose to make self-improvements. What you do to satisfy your dreams, hopes and aspirations will make a difference to the way others treat you.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Back away from anything that appears to be overly expensive or impractical. Look for the best way to spend your time and your money.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Good fortune is within reach. Look at the opportunities that interest you and take a leap of faith.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional issues will escalate rapidly if you jump to conclusions. Take a step back and consider the consequences of your actions.