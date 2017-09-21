KFD: Fire safety company’s sale pitch not part of Kingman Fire Department

KINGMAN – It’s okay for a fire safety company to solicit customers by inviting them to a dinner presentation at the Dambar restaurant, but there’s no connection with the Kingman Fire Department, Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton said Wednesday.

The fire department is aware that people are being solicited by mail of the sales meetings, and that’s perfectly legal, Eaton said. They have a city business license and they feed the people.

“There’s nothing we can do to stop it. But I can stop them from touting they’re part of Kingman Fire Department,” the assistant chief said.

In the past, the company has used “scare tactics” at the presentations targeted toward elderly residents, he added.

“You’re going to die tonight if you don’t buy one of these. I haven’t heard the scare tactics this year. But they’re touting as being part of Kingman Fire Department,” Eaton said.

No organizations represent KFD other than the fire department, he stressed.

KFD is bringing out a free smoke detector program in the coming weeks, which will be publicized in the Daily Miner. Anyone with concerns about the fire alarm sales tactics can call the fire department at 928-753-2891.