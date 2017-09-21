Click for HOME DELIVERY SPECIAL
Man shot at Family Dollar in Golden Shores

  • Originally Published: September 21, 2017 10:35 a.m.

    Sabrina Coker via ZachNews

    A gold SUV is parked near the fire station for the Golden Shores Fire Department at around the time of the shooting. A Mohave County Sheriff's deputy is with the vehicle.

    KINGMAN – A man was sitting in his car in the parking lot at the Family Dollar store in the 12900 block of South Oatman Drive in Golden Shores when someone shot him.

    Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the store at nearly midnight Wednesday. The victim was treated on scene before being taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

    The shooter has not been apprehended.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or silent witness at 928-753-1234.

    - Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

    12900 Oatman-Topock Hwy, Topock, AZ 86436

