North Canyon justice judge named outstanding Justice of the Peace

KINGMAN – Judge Barbara Brown, who has been with the Mohave County court system since 1989, won the Sherri Geisler Award for outstanding Justice of the Peace for 2017.

The award is presented each year by the Arizona Justice of the Peace Association. Categories considered for the award are leadership, furthering justice education, public relations and charity work.

Brown has been with the North Canyon Justice Court for nearly three decades. She was appointed Colorado City Magistrate in 2004 and Justice of the Peace in 2011.

She served as mentor judge at new judges’ orientation, lecturing on various topics from civil cases to traffic violations. She also taught at the Justice of the Peace Conference and Arizona Magistrates Conference.

Brown serves on the state’s Constable Ethics and Standards Board, the state Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Education and Training, Mohave County Education Committee, and Arizona Justice of the Peace Association.