Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers get past Lady Bulldogs

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team traveled to Kingman High Wednesday night and battled to a 3-0 win, (25-11, 25-20, 25-16).

“(Kingman) got better,” said Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord. “They were digging the ball really well. My girls were happy about that. It was fun. All three games, both teams were in it and I was very happy.”

The Lady Bulldogs (0-7) definitely put up a fight against the Academy, even jumping out to an 8-3 advantage in the third set. While the Lady Tigers (6-1) eventually evened the set at 10-10 and later went on to win the match, Kingman head coach Molly Creagh was pleased with her team.

“I’m proud of how they played,” she said. “It was a positive court the entire time, they were working really hard to get their three hits in and digging for every ball.”

Morgan Stephens led the Lady Bulldogs with 25 kills, while Courtney Mossor added 19 and Kayli Toms finished with 12. Esther Torres and Mossor finished with 19 assists, while Stephens and Toms each notched 19 digs.

For the Academy, Shaunti Short finished with 15 assists and nine digs, while Isabella Anderson added 11 kills and nine digs.

Aspen Jackson notched eight digs and six kills, followed by Lynsey Day with eight digs and seven assists.

Grace Herbine rounded out the top performers with 10 digs.

The Lady Bulldogs open their region at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Odyssey Institute.

The Academy also starts region play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with a home contest against Antelope.

“It was definitely a good warm up for region,” McCord said. “They got challenged a little bit and they weren’t expecting that. I was happy about that.”