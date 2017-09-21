UniSource’s Bill DeJulio wins ‘Lifetime Achiever’ Andy

KINGMAN – Bill DeJulio has spent his career keeping the lights on for 95,000 UniSource customers in Mohave County and has dedicated much of his spare time to community activities, which paid off Monday with the 2017 Andy Award for Lifetime Achiever.

The 40th annual Andy Awards banquet was held Monday at Beale Celebrations to recognize the achievements and contributions of individuals and organizations in the community.

“It was quite a surprise,” DeJulio said Wednesday. “I try to stay low key, stay under the radar. I like to do things to help the community. It’s nice to be recognized. To be nominated was a surprise, and to win was even more of a surprise. I’m humbled and honored by the award.”

DeJulio will be retiring at the end of January after 41 years with UniSource, most recently as senior director.

After working as an apprentice and journeyman lineman for Southern California Edison, DeJulio moved to Mohave County in 1976 to take a job with Citizens Electric in Lake Havasu City, where his mother and father had moved a few years earlier.

He relocated to Kingman in 1983 and was operations specialist and manager, and transmission and distribution manager.

“Bill has always given back to the community he loves,” his nominator said in a letter. “He has a soft spot for anyone who needs a helping hand, especially children, veterans and animals.”

DeJulio and his wife, Cathy, have a daughter, Erika, and son, Joshua, who live in Mohave County.

He’s a member of Kingman Route 66 Rotary, helping with electrical setup for Octoberfest and Arts in the Park. As a Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce member, he sits on the Business and Government Committee to weigh in on issues related to the local economy.

He’s also served on boards for the River Cities United Way and Humane Society, and helped fund projects for the Boys and Girls Club of Kingman and Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.

“And don’t we all love the beautiful Christmas tree on Radar Hill that Bill goes out of his way to make sure is ready to shine brightly from Thanksgiving to New Year’s,” his nominator said.

Gregg Martin, president and chief executive of Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, said award nominees and finalists were an “impressive collection” of Kingman businesses, organizations and individuals.

“The winners are to be commended for their win at the event, but more for their consistent and significant contributions to Kingman,” he said.

Other winners were:

Citizen of the Year: Bill Ward.

Chamber Member of the Year: Mohave State Bank.

Public Service Award: Kelly Moore.

Educator of the Year: Michal Schreiber.

Student of the Year: Kael Juelfs.

Organization of the Year: Kingman Center for the Arts.

Business of the Year: Frozen Yogurt Island.

Ambassador of the Year: Cindy Vawter.

Most Improved Commercial Property: Black Bridge Brewery.

Young Professional of the Year: Harley McKeithen.