Horoscope | September 22, 2017

Birthdays: Bonnie Hunt, 56; Scott Baio, 57; Andrea Bocelli, 59; Joan Jett, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Getting along with your peers will be in your best interest. Network, socialize and gain ground with the people who can make a difference to the way you advance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Children, friends or your partner will have an impact on the choices you make and the things you choose to do. Engage in activities that are geared toward working alongside people who share your beliefs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get involved, take action and do your part. Sitting back and stewing about something you don’t like will result in blowing up when the pressure builds.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a moment to relax and think matters through and you’ll come up with a unique alternative that works perfectly for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A positive change at home or to your current place of employment will give you reason to celebrate. Make plans that include your family members, friends and trusted co-workers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put some muscle behind your plans. Digging in and physically getting involved in the process will bring you satisfaction and monetary rewards.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Partnerships will go through subtle changes. Keep an open mind as well as a close watch over the way others treat you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Problems regarding your job, finances or legal matters will arise if you let someone else handle your affairs. Stay involved no matter what is going on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Join a group or organization that is fighting for the causes you believe in. Your input will make a difference, but at the same time could also alienate those who disagree with you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Uncertainty will escalate if you get tied up with someone who is unpredictable. Stick to the projects that are bound to excel even if they sound less exciting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A financial matter will turn emotional if you take a loss. Be cautious with where you put your money and how you handle your assets.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Negotiate a new contract or update your resume. Taking charge of your future will help you head in a new direction.