Mohave County superintendent fills MCC District 4 board seat

KINGMAN – Susan McAlpine has been appointed District 4 board member for Mohave Community College, filling the remaining vacancy of Jon Longoria, who was arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession in August.

The appointment was announced Thursday by Mohave County School Superintendent Mike File. Other candidates who applied for the position were Tim Mangelsdorf, Frank Capostosto, Gary Pope and Mikel Weisser.

McAlpine moved to Kingman from Massachusetts with her husband, Peter, after he retired 14 years ago.

She has volunteered with Cerbat Kingman Justice Court for the last eight years as mediator of civil cases and small claims, and is a member of the Republican Women’s Club of Kingman.

McAlpine said she was the first generation from her family to graduate from college.

“I realize how important education is and I’m hoping to make a positive impact,” she said of her motive to apply for the MCC board position.

“I’m hoping to make a positive impact. I bring a diverse background and I’ve seen the best and worst of innovations in community colleges in Massachusetts.”

McAlpine has worked in the field of education since graduating from college with a master’s degree in adult education, including as a college administrator. She also worked with 4-H Cooperative at University of Massachusetts.

She helped raise scholarship funds through the Mohave Community College Foundation.

“I realize how important it is to have a community college and state universities,” she said. “I want to bring what the community wants to see this college become. That’s a big factor.”

By accepting the board seat, McAlpine also assumes the vacant board secretary position until January. Her term expires in November 2018.