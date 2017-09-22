Obituary | James McCarthy

James (Jim) McCarthy went home to be with the Lord on September 14, 2017. Jim was born in Yonkers, New York on January 25,1928 to Helen Stecyk and John McCarthy.

Jim proudly served in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Vincennes. He then served as a police officer in Long Island, New York, but decided to move his family out west where they landed in Kingman, Arizona in 1962. He got a job at the Ford Proving Grounds in Yucca where he started out as a test driver and 28 years later retired as head of safety and security. He loved that job, but after retirement he had plenty of time for his love of golf, hanging out at home and enjoying his beloved rabbits and quail.

Jim is survived by his wife of 66 years; Ann, children; Cathleen (Larry) Keating, Karen (Harry) McClung, Brian (Jan) McCarthy, and Brendan (Trish) McCarthy. Jim was blessed with six grandchildren; Kellie, Angela, Cole, Cade, Courtney, and Morgan. He was also blessed with six great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Avrie, Even, Alexis, Lauren, and Andrew. Jim is also survived by his three sisters, Doris, Jackie, and Marguerite.

Jim will be cremated and, per his wishes, no services will be held. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers at White Cliffs and Lingenfelter Center for taking such great care of our daddy. You are already missed, Daddy, and will always be in our hearts!