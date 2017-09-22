Palo Christi’s future still unclear after City Council postponement

KINGMAN – After lengthy but confusing discussion, the transfer of ownership of Palo Christi Elementary School from Kingman Unified School District to the ownership of the City of Kingman was postponed until October.



City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed on a motion to return at the Oct. 17 council meeting after more research and assessment by city staff and a review of a private-public relationship has been done.

Historic Preservation Committee vice-chair Barbara Charon has been leading the effort to renovate the school, add office space and parking lots and possibly tear down the current city complex, allowing for more downtown green space.



“We talk a lot about walkability downtown,” Charon said. “We’re kind of missing that general location to have people mingle. By obtaining Palo (Christi), and possibly moving the city complex, we have this ability to have this amazing city center.”

She felt by moving all city employees to central (and more visibly pleasing) location, employee morale and energy could improve.



Where the city will get $30 million for renovating the current school or tearing down the old complex was one of the main topics of conversation regarding a transfer.

Some of Charon’s ideas involved the increased sales tax revenue from city employees visiting downtown businesses, selling off current satellite properties such as the police station and public works or using federal historic tax credits from the school’s status on the National Register of Historic Places. For Charon, continuing downtown renovation is critical to Kingman’s popularity.



“Downtown is the heart of the city, and if we don’t keep our heart healthy and keep pumping it, then we don’t really have much for anything else,” she said.

Not everyone was thrilled with the idea of spending money on the project.

“We all want to see Palo Christi School saved,” said Kingman resident Doug Dickmeyer. “But the city can’t do it. We don’t have money.”

Downtown property owner Scott Dunton said he once offered KUSD $100,000 to maintain the school he once attended and felt should be preserved at all costs.



“I don’t want it. It’s going to be the money pit from hell,” he said. “But I would never let that building go into disrepair.”



KUSD Superintendent Roger Jacks spoke on behalf of the KUSD governing board, which is in favor of selling the building to the city (for a small fee of less than $10). However, the district would like the removal of playground and cafeteria equipment and technology.



“The KUSD board believes the city would be an excellent choice to receive Palo Christi and would maintain its historical presence in downtown Kingman,” Jacks said.

Mayor Monica Gates knows the city can’t afford to renovate and maintain the school on its budget alone, so she asked for partnership from private citizens and businesses.

“I appreciate the public interest,” she said. “I’m just having a hard time understanding how staff can justify this type of expense.”

Dunton voiced concerns about the front building not being up to code, and it could cost nearly $3 million just to get there. Concerns over tearing down the condemned back building and playgrounds to account for the lack of parking also caught council’s attention. He offered to work with the city to fix and maintain the school.

“I just want to see it work,” Dunton said. “I don’t want to see anything bad happen to Palo Christi. I’d be glad to work with you.”

Vice Mayor Jen Miles was skeptical of the parking situation and had traffic congestion on her mind.

“I wonder if staff has thought about the merit of locating in a place where it be easier to design real access as opposed to this location?” she asked.



Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly suggested having a building inspector go inside the school to see what was and wasn’t immediately usable. She added that the city manager could find out what, if any, city departments could begin occupying the school.

“So looking at opportunities to use it now and see if maybe we could rent some parts,” she said. “We could look for opportunities to use it so it doesn’t get boarded up.”

Councilman Stuart Yocum made a motion for council to return for a decision Oct. 17 after more research and assessments by city staff and a review of a private-public relationship has been completed.



After a few minutes of clarifying misunderstandings on Yocum’s wording, council voted to postpone a further decision.



There will be a 9 a.m. work session today at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave. The work session is limited to discussion only. On the agenda are the city attorney’s review of the November 2016 ballot measure regarding sale of city-owned property at the site for Kingman Crossing and discussion and overview of the different proposals for construction of the Kingman Crossing and Rancho Santa Fe Parkway traffic interchanges.