Prep Football: Volunteers host Prescott in region battle

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team suffered its first setback of the season last Friday at Mingus. The Vols didn’t spend too much time dwelling on the loss though, as they welcome another tough region opponent, Prescott, to town for a 7 p.m. contest.

“We enforce the 24-hour rule. Players are allowed to think about the previous game for 24 hours after and then we flush it – win or lose,” said Lee Williams head coach Clint Sasse. “Our players are ready for another week and another challenge.”

While it’s never easy to lose a game, Sasse knows that the Vols (3-1, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon) can take away a lot from the experience. Lee Williams has spent practice working on areas it needs to improve and making sure the same mistakes don’t happen twice.

“Everybody has to do their job and we will be successful,” Sasse said. “We did a great job of it the first three games and then against Mingus everybody tried to do too much and that hurt us as a team.”

The Vols do have a slight advantage entering tonight’s game as Prescott has yet to play a region contest. The Badgers (2-2) are coming off a 33-27 loss to Moon Valley last Friday after picking up road wins at Combs and Cactus Shadows.

“Prescott has played some great competition so far this year and done well,” Sasse said. “On the other hand, it helps that we have played a region game because we now know what it is going to take to compete in this region.”

Ryan Greene leads the Prescott offense with 549 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Greene even has a passing touchdown to his credit. The Badgers don’t pass much though, as junior quarterback Austin Clark has thrown for 321 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

However, Sasse isn’t overlooking Prescott.

“They have a lot of players returning,” he said. “They are a good team with a lot of capable skill players and their guys up front do their jobs. I like a lot of our matchups, but it comes down to executing and doing our job this week.”

The schedule doesn’t get easier for Lee Williams after tonight, as it travels to Coconino and Flagstaff for their next two games. That isn’t on the Vols’ mind though.

“The difference (tonight) will be who can take advantage of big plays or who can limit the big play on defense,” Sasse said.