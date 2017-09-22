Road closures and lane restrictions due to Andy Devine Days activities

KINGMAN – This weekend’s Andy Devine Days Festival will involve assorted road closures and lane restrictions in the Historic Downtown District beginning Friday morning.



The closures and restrictions will last until Sunday morning. Area businesses and residents who will be affected by the events have been notified. Strict enforcement will be in place during the event, which could include vehicles being towed.



This information is also on the KPD Facebook page www.facebook.com/cityofkingmanpolice, the KPD web page at www.kingmanpolice.com and on the KPD app.

- Information provided by Kingman Police Department