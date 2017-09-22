Simon Avenue fire started by grill

KINGMAN – What was initially reported as a possible brush fire Tuesday in the 500 block of Simon Avenue turned out to be a structure fire, with the first engine from Kingman Fire Department arriving on the scene within two minutes of the 9 a.m. call, Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton said.

KFD’s dispatcher immediately sent three other engines and supporting crews to the fire.

Upon arrival, firemen found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-story residence, and requested help from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, which sent two engines.

Fire crews attacked the fire and were able to knock it down quickly, though the extremely heavy fire load made the overhaul process very challenging, Eaton said.

As far as reports of slow response time, Eaton said time seems to race by when you’re in an emergency situation. Crews spent the better part of the day putting out hot spots, he said.

After interviewing occupants who were not in the home at the time and after combing through debris, fire investigators determined the fire was caused by a gas grill, fueled by wood, used for cooking.

The occupants had started the fire in the grill and left the area for a while, returning to find the grill on its side and the fire spreading into debris scattered throughout the property.

Stoked by heavy winds, the fire quickly spread to the structure and threatened another home. Estimated fire damage has yet to be determined.