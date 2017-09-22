Briefs: Things to Do

Dolan Days

DOLAN SPRINGS – There’s still time to join the Dolan Days Celebration parade on Saturday, Oct. 14, with individuals and groups invited to march.

Check-in for the parade is 8 a.m. at the VFW, 15943 Pierce Ferry Road, with lineup at 9:50 a.m. and the parade at 10 a.m. Entries are free. Call 928-767-3463.

So far, entries have come from military services, VFW, American Legion, Cooties, classic car and motorcycle owners, local businesses, Dolan Springs Trails, Mt. Tipton School, Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Of course, there will be horses, goats, llamas, donkeys and whatever other animals break out of the barn.

The celebration includes a breakfast by American Legion, children’s games and carnival, dunk tank, petting zoo and chili cookoff at Barrie’s Best. A 50-50 raffle will benefit Mt. Tipton School, KADS (Kids Against Dumb Stuff) and Dolan Springs Trails.

There will also be a 5K run at 6:30 a.m. with a fruit breakfast provided by KADS.

In other news from Dolan Springs, the nonprofit Dolan Springs Community Council recently received a $1,000 donation from Allen and Lauren Barbarich, owners of the orchard at Greggs Hideout Road and Pierce Ferry Road.

Now in its 50th year, DSCC serves many needs in the community and is appreciative of the generous support. The council has provided Meals on Wheels, support for veteran activities, meeting place for Boys and Girls Scouts, road cleanup and educational workshops.

Libertarian Rally

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Libertarian Party will be hosting a rally 11 a.m. Saturday in the Locomotive Park, 310 W Beale St. The event will start just after the Andy Devine Days Parade.

Merissa Hamilton, Arizona gubernatorial candidate; Michael Kielsky, former Chairman of the Arizona Libertarian Party, and Robert Allen Pepiton, Treasurer of the AZLP are all speaking.

Contact Jonathan Winder at 928-303-1518 or Cody Davis at 928-279-9967 for more information

Bring a picnic, chairs, cooler of beverages.

Cigar Night at the Distillery

KINGMAN – Desert Diamond Distillery, 4875 Olympic Dr., is having a cigar night 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

There will be three paired cigars and cocktails, with appetizers to go with the pairings and a buffet at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75, or $50 for those who aren’t smoking. Call 702-335-7448 for more information.