Prep Swim: Vols, Lady Vols take first place at dual meet

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School swim team hosted Lee Williams and Mohave Accelerated Thursday at Centennial Pool and the Volunteers and Lady Volunteers each went 2-0 to win the dual meet. The Bulldogs finished 1-1, while the Lady Bulldogs were also 1-1.

“I am very proud of my swimmers,” said Kingman head coach Jerusha Presnal. “Their focus is on improving their times on individual events and relays. They did a great job dropping time off of their events. I was pleased with the results and the hard work from all of my swimmers.”

Kingman’s Graceanne Roderick continued her successful season by tallying first in the 500-yard freestyle (7:42.05) and the 100 backstroke (1:26.19). Christine McIver (100 freestyle) and Alyssa Dodge (100 breaststroke) also grabbed first-place finishes, while the 400 freestyle relay of Emily Harms, Angelina Kelly, Christine McIver and Katelynne Rucker Stout swam a 5:54.88 to take first. Kingman’s Gillean Dawson was also first in the 500 freestyle at 8:10.01.

Lee Williams notched 13 first-place finishes, including the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay for both boys and girls.

Other top finishers included Hailey Puaa (200 freestyle), Diego Narvarte (200 freestyle and 100 backstroke), Rebecca Ramirez (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly), Chase Walther (200 individual medley), Elizabeth Hall (50 freestyle), Jacob Harter (100 freestyle) and Williams Rogers (100 breaststroke).

“Over the next few in-town meets I will be placing my athletes into events that they are not used to in order to make them a more-well rounded swimmer,” said Lee Williams head coach Caleb Presnal. “They are really rising to the challenge. The team is practicing well and I look forward to what they will accomplish this year.”

On Tuesday, Kingman Academy hosted the Golden Anchor dual meet at Centennial Pool and the Tigers finished 2-1, while the Lady Bulldogs went 3-0.

The Academy’s Kaden Bean took first in the 100 butterfly (58.25), while other top finishers included Harter (100 freestyle) and the Tigers’ 200 freestyle relay of Bean, Joey Caton, Alec Rose and Nic Depner.