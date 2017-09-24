Events Calendar | September 24, 2017

SUNDAY

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

Rodeo

11 a.m., PRCA rodeo starts at 1 p.m. This PRCA (Professional Cowboys Association) rodeo will at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-7250.

Tour of Kingman

The ride will start at the Mohave Museum of History & Art 400 W. Beale St. Sunday morning. 928-279-2386.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Music

7-8:30 p.m., Mohave Community Orchestra, rehearsal, Manzanita Elementary School, 2601 Detroit Ave., Band Room.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

6:30 p.m., Golden Valley Bingo, 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Alpaca Farm Days

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel, I-40 exit 66, Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, Free, 928-225-1450.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Fundraising Sales

9 a.m.-3 p.m., yard, craft and bake sales at Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave. sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 14.

Alpaca Farm Days

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel, I-40 exit 66, Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, Free, 928-225-1450.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - noon, corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

AUCTION

6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

OCT. 1

Alpaca Farm Days

10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel, I-40 exit 66, Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, Free, 928-225-1450.

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.