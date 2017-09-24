Click for HOME DELIVERY SPECIAL
Events Calendar | September 24, 2017

  • Originally Published: September 24, 2017 5:59 a.m.

    • SUNDAY

    Karaoke

    7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

    Rodeo

    11 a.m., PRCA rodeo starts at 1 p.m. This PRCA (Professional Cowboys Association) rodeo will at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-7250.

    Tour of Kingman

    The ride will start at the Mohave Museum of History & Art 400 W. Beale St. Sunday morning. 928-279-2386.

    MONDAY

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Bingo

    4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    Jiu-Jitsu

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

    TUESDAY

    Music

    7-8:30 p.m., Mohave Community Orchestra, rehearsal, Manzanita Elementary School, 2601 Detroit Ave., Band Room.

    Judo

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

    Bingo

    6:30 p.m., Golden Valley Bingo, 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    WEDNESDAY

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Jiu-Jitsu

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

    THURSDAY

    Judo

    6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

    Bingo

    10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

    FRIDAY

    Alpaca Farm Days

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel, I-40 exit 66, Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, Free, 928-225-1450.

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    SATURDAY

    Fundraising Sales

    9 a.m.-3 p.m., yard, craft and bake sales at Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave. sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 14.

    Alpaca Farm Days

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel, I-40 exit 66, Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, Free, 928-225-1450.

    Farmers Market

    8 a.m. - noon, corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    AUCTION

    6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

    OCT. 1

    Alpaca Farm Days

    10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel, I-40 exit 66, Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, Free, 928-225-1450.

    Karaoke

    7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

