Events Calendar | September 24, 2017

SUNDAY
Karaoke
7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.
Rodeo
11 a.m., PRCA rodeo starts at 1 p.m. This PRCA (Professional Cowboys Association) rodeo will at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-7250.
Tour of Kingman
The ride will start at the Mohave Museum of History & Art 400 W. Beale St. Sunday morning. 928-279-2386.
MONDAY
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Bingo
4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.
Jiu-Jitsu
6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.
TUESDAY
Music
7-8:30 p.m., Mohave Community Orchestra, rehearsal, Manzanita Elementary School, 2601 Detroit Ave., Band Room.
Judo
6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.
Bingo
6:30 p.m., Golden Valley Bingo, 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
WEDNESDAY
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Jiu-Jitsu
6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.
THURSDAY
Judo
6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.
Bingo
10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.
FRIDAY
Alpaca Farm Days
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel, I-40 exit 66, Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, Free, 928-225-1450.
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SATURDAY
Fundraising Sales
9 a.m.-3 p.m., yard, craft and bake sales at Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave. sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 14.
Alpaca Farm Days
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel, I-40 exit 66, Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, Free, 928-225-1450.
Farmers Market
8 a.m. - noon, corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
AUCTION
6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.
OCT. 1
Alpaca Farm Days
10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel, I-40 exit 66, Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days, Free, 928-225-1450.
Karaoke
7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.
