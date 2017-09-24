Flake’s anti-child sex amendment passes committee

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, secured the committee’s unanimous approval of an amendment to make clear that domestic and international private businesses are expected to take every reasonable step to prevent and combat child sex trafficking last week.

Flake’s amendment was added to the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. That bill aims to hold private businesses that knowingly facilitate child sex trafficking – such as Backpage.com – accountable and ensures justice for victims of sex trafficking.



The Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act is the result of a two-year Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) inquiry led by Portman and McCaskill, which culminated in a report Backpage.com’s Knowing Facilitation of Online Sex Trafficking. That report concluded Backpage.com knowingly facilitated criminal sex trafficking of vulnerable women and young girls and then covered up evidence of these crimes in order to increase its own profits. The measure has been endorsed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and other anti-trafficking advocates and law enforcement organizations.

“Child sex trafficking is an egregious offense against human rights that I am committed to bring to an end,” said Flake. “To accomplish that goal, Republicans and Democrats will need to work together and speak with one voice to hold accountable those bad actors who would facilitate this horrible practice. The committee’s unanimous approval of this amendment marks a significant step forward.”