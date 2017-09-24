Horoscope | September 24, 2017

Birthdays: Spencer Treat Clark, 30; Erin Chambers, 38; Nia Vardalos, 55; Kevin Sorbo, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Revisit old ideas and see if they fit into your current situation. Upgrade your skills or use them in creative ways.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Discuss important matters with a partner or someone who will be influenced by the decisions you need to make. Getting the go-ahead will give you peace of mind.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Check out online employment opportunities or sit back and take time to rethink your plans for the future. Consider what’s trending and how you can use your attributes to your advantage.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A creative outlet will have a calming effect on you. Make plans to do something with someone special.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Home, family and personal finances will all need to be reconsidered. No matter what you decide to do, don’t jeopardize your security.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use friendly persuasion to get what you want and to complete what you promised you would do. Keep your promises and hold yourself accountable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take hold of whatever situation you are faced with and do your best to encourage those around you to pitch in and help. Express your thoughts and plans, and collaborate with people who share your concerns and interests.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Invest in yourself. Update your resume or appearance to fit the requirements of a position that interests you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Information will be the key to getting ahead. Knowing what is going on around you and who has similar objectives will encourage you to surround yourself with the people who have the most to offer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t hold back when it comes to discussing your plans with someone you love. The input you get will help you revise and improve your intentions.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t quibble over something you cannot change. Work alongside those trying to reach the same goal.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make a promise and keep it. Explaining your intentions to someone you care about and consider an equal will help you bring your plans to fruition.