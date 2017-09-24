Kennecott dismantles drilling rig

KINGMAN – Kennecott Exploration has completed its final drill hole for preliminary surveying work on the Kabba project near Hackberry and has taken the drilling rig down, a manager for the company said in a Sept. 13 letter to residents.

Some residents had complained about noise from the drilling activity, and Kennecott responded with corrective action by not using horn signals, muffling backup alarms and repositioning equipment.

Reclamation of drill pads and exploration roads is ongoing and should be completed in the coming weeks. Kennecott also worked with a local contractor to grade some roads in the project area.

“It is important to note that the Kabba Project is in the beginning stages of exploration and our work is very preliminary,” exploration manager Russel Franklin said in the letter.

“Statistically, one in 1,000 exploration projects has the potential to become a mine and this is a long process that takes several years to complete. Therefore, additional work on the project is not guaranteed and will be determined after we analyze the results from the drilling we just concluded this summer.”

Kennecott Exploration Co., a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, has spent the last couple of months exploring for copper off Old Highway 93. Drill hole depths vary, but are generally between 1,000 and 2,000 feet.

Gene Bishop, a resident in the area, said a lot property owners are holding their breath because they fear more noise, dust, water problems and other disturbances will occur if Kennecott goes through with a copper mine.

“I know when people do not know what exactly may happen, it is often when thoughts of the worst possible options creep into the mind,” he said.

Kennecott has considered holding an open public meeting on the project, so Bishop is urging people to prepare questions in advance so they’ll get “real responses of value” at the meeting.

Many projects take 12 to 20 years to progress from the exploratory stage to actual mining projects, Franklin said.

“At Kennecott, keeping the environment safe is an important part of the work we do,” he said. “In the event that mining is warranted, we would work with homeowners to ensure positive outcomes for all parties.”