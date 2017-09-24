KRMC’s Joshua Tree Pediatrics welcomes new provider

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Rene’e Golden, DNP, CPNP to our team at Joshua Tree Pediatrics, 1739 Beverly Ave., 204.

As a pediatric nurse practitioner, Golden cares for children from newborn to young adult.

She provides a variety of health services, including regular well-child appointments, sports physicals, and management of both acute illness and chronic illness.

Golden worked as a critical care nurse for 12 years before she decided to further her nursing education.

As she pursued an advanced degree, she saw a need for pediatric providers.

Golden earned her Doctorate of Science in Nursing from Arizona State University.

She completed specialty rotations in pediatric cardiology, pediatric neurology, and genetics.

Golden stresses the importance of communication with the patient and their parents/caregivers.

She works with families to be sure that they understand the child’s condition and creates a care plan based on their individual needs and lifestyles.