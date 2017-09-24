Letter | DACA and Christians

I find these stories, columns about the DACA issue interesting. These same people will go to church on Sunday and pretend to love Jesus and God and to follow his words.

I think the irony is you can use all the fancy words, excuses, and spin on this issue, but Jesus was plain in teaching that if you ignore the poor, the hungry, the naked, the sick, and those in prison; he will not know you.

This fellow who wrote this fancy excuse for deporting children to a country as foreign to them as it would be to me, a American born citizen, will not fool Jesus nor God.

Ralph Hill

Golden Valley