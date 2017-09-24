Letter | Fix the roads or pay our repair bills

Do you think the city and its roads department would be more inclined to fix Andy Devine Avenue from Hall to Eighth streets if they started receiving bills for tire repairs or car repairs?

That section of road is murder on vehicles and tires. Tires are being chewed up by the condition of the road. Vehicles are being abused by the rough and torn up surface.

It is costing us the public money to have our car alignments done, and tires are showing signs of damage. This is costing us money.

We pay our taxes for this – fix the roads.

Or are you going to reimburse us for the car repair bills?

David and Jessica Walker

Golden Valley