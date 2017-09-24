MCSO seeks public’s help locating Bullhead man wanted for questioning

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating Timothy Robert Mazenauer, 42, of Bullhead City who is wanted for questioning in regards to stolen property.



On Sept. 16, deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at Affordable Automotive located at 5215 Huntington Road in Fort Mohave. During the search, MCSO recovered the following reported stolen property: 2016 Polaris RZR 1000 Turbo, Bosch drill, generator with a Honda motor and a 1998 Pace 20-foot cargo trailer containing four dirt bikes and three Vespa street bikes.

Mazenauer is the owner and manager of the business and is wanted for questioning in relation to this incident and his whereabouts are unknown.



Anyone with information on Mazenauer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-768-7071 ext. 224 or Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.