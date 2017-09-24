Obituary | Raymond Neil Olvey

Raymond Neil Olvey, born September, 23, 1950, in Phoenix, Arizona, went on to be with Our Lord and Savior September 16, 2017, at his home in Kingman, Arizona.

Ray was preceded by death of his loving parents, Robert and Mildred Olvey, and brother, Ronald. Ray was a man of God, a loving and caring husband, father of three, “Papa” to seven, mentor and friend to all.



Ray was an honored, dedicated and respected DPS officer of the law for 22 years. Prior to serving the State of Arizona, he served our country as a military policeman in the United States Army for 2 years.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of over 41 years, Joan; his three sons, Eric, Aaron and Alex; grandchildren, Ryker, Ronan, Dominic, Garrett, Cameron, Destiny and Kyler.

Viewing will be held 11 a.m. - noon Sept. 30, 2017. Service directly after at Praise Chapel, 419 Harrison Street Kingman, AZ 86401.