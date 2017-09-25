2 drivers arrested after marijuana found on Mexican tour bus

TOMBSTONE, Arizona (AP) – Two drivers of a Mexican tour bus have been arrested near Tombstone after 320 pounds of marijuana was found in a hidden compartment.

Willcox Border Patrol Station agents at the Highway 80 immigration checkpoint made the arrests Wednesday night.

They referred the bus for an immigration inspection of the occupants, all identified as residents of Mexico.

A Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to an odor emitting from the rear of the bus.

When agents searched the area, they found a hidden compartment behind a cabinet next to the toilet with 264 bricks of marijuana inside.

Authorities say the marijuana was valued at $159,000.

Agents arrested the bus drivers on suspicion of drug smuggling. The names of the 26-year-old and 32-year-old men weren't released.

The bus passengers received alternate transportation.