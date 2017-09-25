The community donations can keep the food bank open

No need to applaud the work going on at Kingman Area Food Bank. Just throw money.

That’s what Executive Director Catherine Walker needs most to keep the food bank operating year-round. She gets plenty of food donations for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We want to make sure people are aware that we are private, not a government agency. We have no entitlements,” said Walker, who’s been running the food bank for the last year.

“We don’t need money in November and December. We need money all year around. We feed people all year around, and I have bills just like they do, gas for the trucks, dumpster fees, insurance.”

Originally from New Jersey and New York, Walker pushes hard soliciting donations from local grocery stores, St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, food drives by local businesses and organizations, and grants from corporations and foundations.

She uses cash donations to buy food items that aren’t on the shelves.

And when there’s not enough meat to go around, she hands out cans of tuna fish, jars of peanut butter and cans of beans, all of which are a good replacement source for protein.

Walker’s background lies in internal auditing and accounting. She owned her own businesses and managed several corporations in the United States as well as abroad.

The food bank is staffed by about 40 volunteers who are “absolutely wonderful,” working 32 to 40 hours a week for no pay, Walker said.

“This is a bunch of good citizens doing good for people in need and people don’t appreciate that,” she said.

Expanded reach

Kingman Area Food Bank started downtown in a metal shed distributing food only a few times a month to transients passing through the area.

Realizing a greater need throughout Kingman, the food bank applied for nonprofit status in 1991 and became the Kingman Area Food Bank.

Last year, the agency provided food for 32,000 people, more than double the 15,000 people who were fed in 2012, Walker noted. It processed and distributed 1.7 million pounds of food.

The food bank is open four days a week, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and recipients are eligible to get food once every 30 days. All food is inspected for expiration dates before it’s sorted.

Most of the food goes to recipients signed up for the program, while food not fit for human consumption is given to local farmers to feed livestock such as pigs, chickens and horses. Only expired packaged food is thrown out.

Walker said 40 percent of food purchased in the United States every year is thrown away, about $165 billion of uneaten food that could feed 25 million Americans.

In 2016, one in five senior citizens suffer from “food insecurity,” or not knowing when they will have their next meal. One in four adults and one in three children are in that category.

“People use the word hungry, but it’s the U.S. government that creates its own wording,” said Harvey Grady, vice chair of the Arizona Hunger Advisory Council and founder of Cornucopia Community Advocates in Sedona in 2000.

“It’s the USDA that defines food insecurity. What it means is people don’t have access to healthy food. In other words, they’re malnourished.”

Broke and hungry

American wages have remained fairly stagnant since the 1980s, leaving many households financially insecure, Grady said.

In 2016, 46 percent of Arizona households were living paycheck to paycheck. When they’re hit with a $500 car repair or doctor bill, they get behind on their rent or utilities and never pull out of their spin. Many are forced to seek assistance from the food bank

Their kids go to school hungry, which affects their behavior and learning capabilities, and teachers are being trained to recognize that, Grady said.

To qualify for provisions from Kingman Area Food Bank, recipients must bring identification to prove residency. Those who are homeless with or without identification, or a nonresident, can receive a “homeless package” with food that can be eaten out of the can or box.

That might include fruit, vegetables, bread, peanut butter and jelly, water, ready-made sandwiches and plastic utensils. The package also includes toiletries and a wash cloth.

Walker said the food bank cleans out its coolers twice a week. Food is given to 10 local churches that provide food for their parishioners with the understanding that it is to be given without charger or barter, she said.

The food bank also gives to three senior living facilities to help extend their budget, St. Mary’s Church for making sandwiches to be handed out to the homeless and Elmer Graves U-Haul, which has provided shelter for the homeless downtown.