Joni Millin, Business Relationship Banker at Mission Bank and Board Member of Kingman Chamber of Commerce, spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Sept. 1 meeting (shown above with club president Susan Williams). Topics included Kingman Downtown Merchants Association’s downtown planters, Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation board’s new stewardship program, United Way’s Day of Caring city-wide cleanup Sept. 9, and the Wine, Beer, and Treat Walk Oct. 21.