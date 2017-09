A POW/MIA ceremony was held at Chloride VFW Post 2190 on Friday, Sept. 15. Chaplain to the Auxiliary, Phyllis Anderson, conducted the ceremony. There were approximately 20 people in attendance. Afterwards, a sloppy joe and chip luncheon was held. POW/MIA Commemoration Day is the third Friday in September. Currently there are 83,000 American POW/MIA’s.