Chloride VFW Auxiliary 2190 held a 9/11 ceremony at Chloride Cemetery on 9/11/17 to commemorate the terrorist attack on our United States 16 years ago. The flags were placed at half staff by Keith Henderson, Comrade VFW 2190. The ceremony was performed by Chaplain to the Auxiliary, Phyllis Anderson. Also in attendance were Kathy Butz, Kathy Henderson, Mary Beckett, Christinah Curtis and Jean Fess. Not pictured Cynde Anthony.