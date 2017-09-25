Letter of Thanks | From KHS

The Kingman High School Student Council would like to proudly thank all sponsors, contributors, and supporters of our 2017 Homecoming Festivities.

We would like to especially thank: HeavenScent Florists, Westside Disposal, KHS Booster Club, Mike’s Power Tow, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, Galen Neiderhiser and his crew, Southwest Hospitality, and Desert Mountain Security for their donations and involvement.

Without all of your continued and extended support of Kingman High School, Homecoming would not be such a tremendous success.

We thank you from the bottom of our hearts, look forward to working with you again, and last but not least GO BULLDOGS!

Jennifer Jackson

Kingman