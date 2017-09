Mohave Community Federal Credit Union would like to thank its members and the Kingman Community as well as the surrounding areas for the donations of brand new shoes to the children of Kingman Unified School District. Our annual “Kicks for Kids Shoe Drive” was a success again and without the donations from our members and the community of Kingman, we could not of had provided over hundreds of shoes to the Kingman Unified School District Children.



Thank you once again!