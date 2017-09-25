Letter of Thanks | Monsoon Madness

Both Kingman High School’s and Lee Williams High School’s cross country teams would like to thank the community for its participation in our first Monsoon Madness 5K. The event was held to help our teams offset the costs of traveling to and entering cross country meets. We had many parent volunteers help with logistics and food and water to eat afterward.

We would also like to thank the following sponsors: Angle Homes, Kingman Fire Fighters Association, Meins, Lott, & Patterson Residential Group, Cerbat Chiropractic, Mountain West Medical Imaging, K-Tek, and Martin Swanty Hyundai. Chris Brady and Lisa Wolf were also instrumental in the success of our race. We couldn’t have done it without them.

Sincerely,

Joan Abraham

(coach at Lee Williams)

Anne Bathauer

(coach at Kingman High)