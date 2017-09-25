Mohave 911 | September 25, 2017

Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia

On Sept. 15, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Dawn Geesey, 21, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Geesey during a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Northern Avenue. A search of a backpack allegedly revealed pills, a spoon with residue and a syringe containing liquid which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Geesey was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Weapons Offense, Theft

On Sept. 18, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Darryl David Markham, 27, of Kingman for possession of weapon by prohibited person, felony, along with theft, driving with a suspended license and a failure to pay fines warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court, misdemeanors.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Western and Beverly avenues and contacted Markham, the driver, who reportedly said he had two firearms on him, which deputies removed when he exited the vehicle.

A records check showed Markham to have a warrant and a suspended driver’s license and a criminal history check showed he had felony charges in late 2016. A records check on one of the firearms showed the gun had been reported stolen to the Kingman Police Department. During conversations with Markham, he said that he purchased the gun from a guy whose name he didn’t know.

Markham was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail. The weapons were seized.

Warrant Arrest

On Sept. 15, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Crystal Leeann Johnstone, 32, of Kingman on an outstanding felony warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Devlin Avenue and contacted Johnstone, the driver. A records check showed her to have the warrant.

Johnstone was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Dangerous, Narcotic Drugs for Sale Arrest

On Sept. 20, Kingman Police Detectives arrested Samantha D. Hillebrand, 24, of Kingman on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines.

According to a police spokesman, detectives contacted Hillebrand while she was walking in the 4000 block of North Arizona Street. She was taken into custody on the warrant and found to allegedly be in possession of about seven grams of methamphetamine, three grams of heroin, 80 narcotic prescription pills and the assorted drug paraphernalia.

Hillebrand was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Fugitive Felony Warrant Arrest

On Sept. 20, Kingman Police Detectives arrested James Norman Powell, 71, of Kingman on a felony arrest warrant issued out of Las Vegas Township Justice Court for felony offenses of fraudulent act in game establishment and burglary.

According to a police spokesman, the Nevada Department of Gaming was the investigating agency who contacted KPD to request assistance in locating and apprehending Powell, who was arrested at his home in the 2100 block of Gates Avenue.

He was booked into the Mohave County jail on a fugitive hold to await extradition to Nevada authorities.

Dangerous Drugs Arrest

On Sept. 19, Kingman Police arrested Diana L. Breshears, 52, of Kingman on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a police spokesman, Breshears was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop she was found to allegedly be in possession of more than four grams of methamphetamine and the associated drug paraphernalia.

Breshears was arrested and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Dangerous Drugs, Trespassing Arrests

On Sept. 20, Kingman Police arrested Derek Wade Baxter, 29, and Nicholas Patrick Moriarty, 20, both of Kingman, on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal trespass.

According to a police spokesman, both were arrested in the 2300 block of Main Street when they were seen acting suspicious in a fenced residential yard. Officers determined that neither men lived or knew who lived at the home. Baxter and Moriarty were found to allegedly be in possession of methamphetamine and the associated drug paraphernalia.

Both admitted involvement in the offenses and were booked into the Mohave County jail.

2x’s Weapons Offense, Drug, Drugs for Sale

On Sept. 22, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Todd Jeffrey Bray, 36, of Kingman for possession of weapon by prohibited person, possession of weapon during drug offense, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies observed a vehicle speeding through a residential area at about 4 a.m. Deputies contacted the driver, later identified as Bray, as he parked at a home in the 3800 block of John L Avenue. Deputies asked if he had anything illegal on him and he allegedly turned over a plastic bag containing a brown sticky substance. Deputies also found a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance which weighed approximately 17 grams.

The white crystal substance reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine while the brown substance tested positive for heroin. Bray allegedly admitted to selling methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle also revealed a handgun and a criminal history check showed Bray to be a convicted felon.

He was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.