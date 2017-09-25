Suns sign 4-year center Alex Len

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns have signed center Alex Len.

Len, a 7-1, 250-pound center, has played his first four professional seasons with the Suns, increasing his per-36-minute averages in points and rebounds in each season of his career. In 2016-17, Len played 77 games (34 starts), averaging 8.0 points on 49.7 percent shooting, 6.6 rebounds and a team-high 1.27 blocks, which ranked 17th on the NBA leaderboard. In his 34 starts, Len averaged 9.3 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds and 1.47 blocks in 23.0 minutes.

Originally selected by the Suns with the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Len holds career averages of 6.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.06 blocks and 19.8 minutes in 266 games (127 starts). Through four seasons, the 24-year-old already ranks 12th in Suns franchise history with 283 blocked shots. Len averaged career-highs of 9.0 points and 7.6 rebounds 78 appearances in 2015-16, as he is one of only four seven-footers to appear in at least 77 games in each of the past two seasons, along with Karl-Anthony Towns, Robin Lopez and Steven Adams.

A native of Antratsit, Ukraine, Len played two seasons at the University of Maryland before declaring as an early entry candidate for the 2013 NBA Draft.

The Suns’ roster now stands at 20.