Airport users given opportunity to address Kingman City Council

KINGMAN – Members of the Kingman Airport Users Association will go before City Council at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to address what they consider “poor management” at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

City Council is providing the opportunity for airport users, aviation business owners and the public to speak about airport issues after an attorney for Kingman Airport Authority canceled the last of four public workshop sessions.

The workshops were “little more than stale, outdated and obfuscating slide shows,” the users group posted on its Facebook page.

The Kingman Airport Users Association was formed about a year ago by pilots and aviators to advance better management at the airport, said Paul Gaines, who owns an aircraft fabrication business there.

“People often ask me who I’m allied with, the pilots or Kingman Airport Authority,” Gaines said Monday. “My only allegiance is to aviation. It’s my entire life. All we care about is advancement of the airport under better management.”

The meeting with Council will include a PowerPoint presentation, and question-and-answer period with people familiar with the aviation industry and most affected by KAA management.

The presentation to Council will focus on airport maintenance, legal and financial matters, and promotion of aviation business.

The users association is concerned that the current KAA board will decide on a replacement for Dave French, who is retiring from his executive director position Dec. 31 after 11 years on the job.

“Is this sycophantic KAA board, under the leadership of Krystal Burge, the right group of people to find a property airport manager that our community deserves? Thanks, but no thanks,” the group said.

“The answer is to eliminate the contract with the KAA completely, and begin the rebirthing process of finding new honest caring management, a management we all deserve and can be proud of.”

Gaines admits he’s had his “run-ins” with French over the last couple years, but said he’s not against any individual. He’s simply advocating for better management.

“We’ve got a lot of people who come to us and know it’s a bigger problem than Mr. French,” he said.