First Arizona State Prison - Kingman advisory board meeting Wednesday

KINGMAN – The GEO Group, private operator of the Golden Valley prison, is in the process of establishing a community relations advisory board and will be holding its first meeting at noon Wednesday at Calico’s restaurant.

So far, the board consists of Mohave County Jail Director Don Bischoff, Kingman Police Chief Bob Devries, Chamber of Commerce President Gregg Martin and Golden Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jack Yeager. Fred Gilbert, dean of Mohave Community College, has also been invited to serve on the board.

The board will meet once a quarter and meetings will be informal and relaxed.

The objective is to advise prison management on how to be a “good neighbor” in the community, said Jeff Wrigley, warden at the Golden Valley prison.

“And of course, we will keep the board apprised of any significant prison issues,” he said. “We appreciate suggestions concerning community involvement projects and how can contribute to a better community.”

In August, Wrigley presented a $10,000 check to Boys and Girls Club of Kingman. GEO Group is in its second year as an Impact Futures partner with the club, which has seen its membership grow to more than 400 kids.