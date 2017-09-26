Horoscope | September 26, 2017

Birthdays: Christina Milian, 36; Serena Williams, 36; Jim Caviezel, 49; Olivia Newton-John, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Partnerships may need an adjustment. Speak from the heart and you’ll come to an agreement and a timeline that works for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Joint financial endeavors are discouraged. It is best not to take someone’s word about an investment that has risk involved.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Hold off and listen. It’s important to know the complete set of circumstances before you make a decision that could alter a relationship you have with someone.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your thoughts and your emotions undercover. It is best to wait and see what others have to say before you go out on a limb.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Network with the people you can learn something from. Be careful not to fall into a trap set by someone with ulterior motives.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Personal problems will prevail. Deal with children and older relatives carefully.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do your own thing and avoid getting involved in situations that involve institutions. Do your own legwork and summarize what you have to get done in order to be successful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t be fooled by what someone is saying. Pitching in and helping is a nice gesture, but not if someone is taking advantage of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It is best to stick to what’s most familiar. If you venture too far off the beaten path, you will encounter situations that are confusing or emotionally challenging.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hidden matters will be divulged. Keep your personal information, documents and passwords tucked away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Getting involved in an event that will bring you in contact with other people who work in your industry will lead to unexpected proposals.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll feel limited by someone who depends on you. Try to be patient, but don’t miss out on something because you have agreed to unreasonable demands.