Hot brass causes accidental shooting in Kingman

KINGMAN – A Kingman woman found out the hard way that the brass part of a bullet gets hot immediately after being fired.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Kingman Regional Medical Center late Saturday morning after learning of a female subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies contacted medical staff at KRMC at about 10:15 a.m. Medical staff advised that Lisa Clemmer, 46, of Kingman, suffered a non-life threatening gun wound to her left arm.

Investigations determined that Clemmer accidentally shot himself with a .22 after hot brass from another shooter next to her went down her shirt. Clemmer’s gun hand moved to the brass and then she accidentally discharged a round into her arm.

