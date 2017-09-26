Column | Sportsmen helping sportsmen is the way it’s supposed to be

It’s fall and that means many of us will be in the great outdoors participating in a sport we enjoy and are passionate about.

It is a time when we will see others – both hunters and non-consumptive users as well – in the outdoors.

And it’s a time when we will occasionally meet someone who could use some help.

Whether it’s helping process a huge elk, pulling them out of a ditch, or giving them a ride to get fuel, it is a situation we will all probably find ourselves in at one time or another.

As sportsmen, I think there is an unwritten rule, or code if you will, that says we should stop and offer to help.

Recently, my brother, Gary, and I were on an archery elk hunt in Unit 4B with friends Marc and Matt Schwartzkopf. They had the tags, and we were along to help in any way we could and spend time in camp, sharing stories, ideas, and delicious food. In other words, enjoying the camaraderie that we as sportsmen develop over the years with family and friends.

It was early – it was still dark – when a truck pulled into our camp.

The driver turned out to be a friend of Matt’s. His name was Jed Nitso and he worked for the Arizona Game and Fish Department in the development branch.

Matt also works for the department, supervising all of the ranges owned by the department in Arizona.

I introduced myself to Jed, and he looked tired. He said he had taken a bull the evening before and had been working on it by himself all night. He said he hated to ask, but was hoping Matt could give him a hand.

I knew Matt was planning on helping his dad that morning, so I offered up myself and my brother to go finish up the process. If you’ve ever tried to field dress and process a big bull by yourself, you know it is a long and tedious task.

He reluctantly accepted and off we went. The elk was less than a mile from camp.

Nitso, who we learned is an accomplished archer, had been sitting near a water hole when he heard a bull bugle off to the east.

When it bugled again, it sounded closer, so he thought the bull just might be coming to the tank to water.

Suddenly, he saw two cow elk running toward the water. Following them – in my opinion – was a bull of a lifetime.

The 7x7 immediately went into the water. The annual rut is just starting in this unit, and the day’s activity had taken a toll on the big bull.

Jed was 35 yards away, but the two cows seemed to sense his presence and were staring toward where he was hidden in the tall grass and brush.

When the cows started to drink, he had to wait until the bull put his head down and started slurped up the cool water.

The distance was perfect and so was the shot. The deadly broadhead passed completely through the bull, as it turned and started to run up the bank.

At about 40 yards, the bull stumbled, fell to the ground, but got back up and ran another 30 yards before he collapsed and expired. It was over in seconds.

While Jed said he was just looking for any bull to provide meat for him and his family, this one was exceptional. Lady Luck had smiled on him. It was a bull many hunters would sure like to have on their wall.

It has seven points on each side of its heavy rack and in looking at its teeth, it was obvious this old bull had been around for a long time.

Now the long and tedious work began. Jed was by himself and started to field dress the bull. He didn’t get any photos of the trophy.

His plan was to bone out the elk and after the meat cooled, put it in several large ice chests that he had brought along.

Elk hide is extremely tough, and it will dull even the sharpest knives in a hurry.

Jed had many knives, but had forgotten his sharpening stone. But he carefully and methodically started to process the bull.

It was slow and hard work, and he had just one lantern to provide the light as he worked on the bull.

He had processed a lot of the bull when he came into camp. He needed help to finish the process before the day warmed up.

That’s when Gary and I got involved.

It didn’t take long working together to get the bull completely boned out.

I offered to take photos of him with his bull and he agreed. Nitso said he had taken another big bull in the past when he was by himself and he didn’t have any field pictures of that one.

I took a lot of photos of him with this bull and will send him a CD.

In the end, it was very satisfying helping this fellow sportsman.

It’s not the first time, and hopefully, won’t be the last time we get to assist a fellow hunter.

After all, it is the right thing to do.

••••

On a very personal note, I recently learned of the passing a really good guy, Ray Olvey. I met Ray many years ago when he came to work for the Arizona Department of Public Safety in Kingman. I called him “Officer VW” as his badge number was the same as the price of a new Volkswagen at that time. Ray and I hunted quail together in the early days, and I only got to fish with him one time. He was a very accomplished angler. Ray was a great guy, a true gentleman and was liked and respected by all who knew him. Heartfelt condolences to his wife, Joan, and his children and family.

The Kingman community has lost another great one.

Keep a tight line, Ray!