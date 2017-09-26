Weiner gets 21 months in prison for sexting

NEW YORK (AP) – Anthony Weiner's sexting compulsion cost him his seat in Congress, his shot at becoming New York mayor and his marriage, and may have even denied Hillary Clinton the presidency. On Monday, it cost him his freedom.

Weiner, 53, dropped his head into his hands and wept as a federal judge sentenced him to 21 months behind bars for illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl, his tears flowing long after the gavel came down on a case he called his "rock bottom."

As his parents but not his wife looked on in the courtroom, the New York Democrat was given until Nov. 6 to report to prison for misconduct that included getting the North Carolina high school student to strip and touch herself on Skype and Snapchat.

In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote cited a need in such a highly publicized case to "make a statement that can protect other minors."

The judge said Weiner's habit of exchanging sexually explicit messages and pictures with young women shows a "very strong compulsion" – so strong that "despite two very public disclosures and the destruction of his career on two occasions, he continued with the activity."

– Associated Press writer Colleen Long in New York contributed to this story.