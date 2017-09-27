Horoscope | September 27, 2017

Birthdays: Avril Lavigne, 33; Gwyneth Paltrow, 45; Tamara Taylor, 47; Meat Loaf, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into work and taking care of business. Refuse to let your emotions override what’s important.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Work toward your goals. Pick up information and do whatever it takes to hone your skills to fit the current trends happening in the industry you enjoy working in the most.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Property investments, contracts, agreements and health matters should be addressed. Having a practical approach to the way you handle your money and personal endeavors will encourage you to move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep a steady pace. Refuse to let your emotions take over and wreak havoc with your personal life or interfere with your responsibilities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can make changes that will improve your personal or professional position if you put in the effort and strive for perfection and sticking to a set budget. Personal gains and improvements are highlighted.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll find it difficult to concentrate on professional gains when you have demanding people in your life. Consider what’s best for you and how you can achieve the lifestyle you deserve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen carefully and ask questions if you are confused or uncertain. Too much of anything should be your signal to back away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Say what you think, but don’t let your emotions lead to exaggerating the circumstances. If you want something, be willing to work for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get your work done and stay out of trouble. Live up to what’s expected of you and stick to the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Handle friends, siblings and authority figures carefully. A helpful, sincere response to what others request will help you get your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotions will surface if someone takes advantage of you financially. Don’t feel the need to pay for someone else.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Having a heart-to-heart talk with someone you don’t always agree with will help you put things behind you so that you can move on.