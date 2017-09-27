Letter | Colin Kough: McCain needs to do what we want or quit

I wrote John McCain today and told him I am totally disgusted with him and his voting record as of late.

He was re-elected for the simple task of repealing and replacing Obamacare, building a wall and several other things important to conservatives.

In his re-election campaign he said he was all for what the conservative movement had to offer, and I and many others jumped on board his bandwagon and he got our vote.

As of late Mr. McCain has looked a lot more like Nancy Pelosi than the guy I voted for, and I am not happy. Plain and simple, if you are not going to do what we voted you in to do ... quit.