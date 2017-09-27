Prep Volleyball: Kingman Academy sweeps Antelope

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy volleyball team continued its winning ways Tuesday as it opened 2A West Region action with a 3-0 sweep of Antelope, (25-17, 25-12, 25-19).

“It’s a win in region – I’m happy about that,” said Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord. “We did it in three. That’s good.”

While the 15th-ranked Academy (7-1, 1-0) took care of business, McCord still saw some areas where it didn’t play up to its potential. The No. 23 Lady Rams (4-2, 0-2) took advantage of the miscues to make the final set interesting.

“We made a lot of errors in that last game,” McCord said. “I didn’t count the first one, but I think we had 11 in the last game.”

The Lady Tigers only let Antelope hold a lead early on in the first set and then jumped out to a 17-6 advantage, forcing a Lady Rams timeout.

The Academy didn’t encounter too many issues for the rest of the match, but it did incorporate a few new twists that affected the score.

“After we got ahead, we started trying to run some different plays,” said Lady Tiger Shaunti Short. “That kind of brought us down a little bit because we haven’t been doing that.”

While McCord was happy to get the win and start 1-0 in region, he knows the Academy has to finish off opponents.

“I think they got into cruise mode a little bit after the first two,” McCord said. “…They have to learn to put someone away.”

Lynsey Day tallied six assists, five digs and two kills to lead the Lady Tigers, while Aspen Jackson added seven kills and five digs. Short notched eight assists and three digs, followed by Isabella Anderson with six digs and five kills. Grace Herbine rounded out the top performers with four kills and two digs.